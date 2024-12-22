The horrifying incident unfolded in which Five persons were killed and several injured after a mini goods vehicle they were travelling in overturned on Saturday in Chhattisgarh's Bastar, police said.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Maheshwar Nag, a truck carrying around 45 people was involved in the accident near Chandameta village, under the Darbha police station limits in Jagdalpur.

CRPF rushed to the spot and carried out rescue exercises, the Police said.

"We got the information of the accident around 4:30 PM. Around 30 injured people have been admitted so far. 4 people died on the spot while 1 was brought dead here. The information that we have - 81 people are injured," Casualty Medical Officer Dilip Kashyap said, ANI reported.

Further investigation into the accident is underway.