5 Enforcement Directorate officials test COVID-19 positive, Delhi headquarters sealed

New Delhi: Five people have tested positive for COVID-19 at the headquarters of Enforcement Directorate (ED) situated at Lok Nayak Bhawan, Khan Market in the national capital.

The building was sanitized on Friday and has been sealed till June 7.

As per sources, some family members of the Enforcement Directorate officials have also been infected.

Delhi has so far reported 26,334 COVID-19 positive cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

According to June 6 data of the Health Ministry, with 9,887 new positive cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count touched 2,36,657, thus surpassing Italy's latest tally of over 2.34 lakh.

With this, India now stands at the sixth spot among countries with the highest caseloads of the virus.