5 Essential services that are still working tirelessly for you

It's yet another day of the nation-wide lockdown and given the number of cases, self-quarantine is the answer to combat the spread of COVID-19. As difficult as it is, if we’ve been going through it with relative ease, it’s thanks to certain services that have been active day and night for us.

If you’re wondering, here are 4 important services that are making self-isolation a little easier.

Online Groceries

Daily essentials like milk, eggs, fruits and vegetables are perishable items and have to be consumed immediately. Since stepping out of the house is not advisable, app-based services such as Milkbasket, BigBasket, and Country Delight are operational round-the-clock to make sure we get these essentials right at our doorstep even during the time of the lockdown.

You can avail these services in cities like Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi NCR, etc. Visit their websites to check their complete operational circles.

Easy Mobile Recharges

Here’s a guess – most of your daytime goes into either working fro, home or binge-watching TV shows and movies, right? For either case, you need your mobile top-ups and data balance. In such times, Airtel, through its Airtel Thanks app, ensures that you can continue being connected to the world, while staying in the safety of your house all the time.

Airtel has made recharging all its services distance-friendly, so you don’t have to step a foot outside to recharge your phone. You can even recharge your datacard, DTH and other airtel services in just a few clicks through the app. Furthermore, the app also allows you to pay utility bills and transfer money easily. Here’s how you can do it for yourself as well as someone else who needs a recharge but isn’t able to do it.

E-retail

We’ve always counted on e-commerce players like Amazon, Flipkart and Snapdeal for their dedication towards bringing all that we need to our doorstep. But while they have temporarily stopped taking orders for low-priority products, everything essential from household staples to packaged food to healthcare and hygiene products are available in these critical times to serve your most urgent requirements.

Online Services For Medicines

Local medical stores, in this current situation, are hardly operational. And, even if they are, you might not find what you need in stock. But online medical stores such as Medlife and PharmEasy are here to your rescue.

These e-pharmacists aren’t just delivering medicines but are also delivering masks and sanitizers, two of the biggest necessities right now. Apart from these, you can also get diagnostic kits, personal care items, etc., so you can have access to your basic healthcare even in the time of self-quarantine.

Health and Fitness

Self-quarantine doesn’t mean you have to miss out on your daily workout regime. In fact, it’s more important now that we indulge in some form of physical exercise to stay fit, since we won’t be doing any outdoor activities for a while.

Cure.Fit, the popular health and fitness brand, had to close down its classes in lieu of the pandemic but it has increased its online live classes on the Cult.Fit app to help people stay fit and healthy.

Online Education

Seeing that everybody is stuck indoors, many online education and upskilling websites are offering more courses for people to take up. Government learning platform SWAYAM is offering various free courses for people to make the best of their free time. It especially helps students since schools and universities have been closed down. Similarly, IIM Bangalore, IAEA, Shaw Academy etc. are also offering a plethora of online courses. Pro tip: If you are an Airtel user, you can access all courses on Shaw Academy for free.

Summing up, online services are nothing short of a blessing right now. So, the only thing left for you is to stay home and stay safe. That’s the easiest way to fight COVID-19 right now.