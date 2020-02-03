5 evacuated from China showing cough-cold symptoms at quarantine facility moved to hospital

Five individuals, who were among the batch of over 300 Indians who were evacuated from China after the coronavirus outbreak and kept at Manesar quarantine facility, were on Monday (February 3) moved to Base Hospital at Delhi Cantonment for better observation and treatment after they started showing symptoms of cough and cold. Sources told Zee Media that the report of one individual is negative, while the reports of four others are awaited.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued a fresh travel advisory on Monday (February 3) urging people to refrain from visiting China. "Travel Advisory further revised informing the public to refrain from travel to China and that anyone with travel history in China since January 15, 2020 and from now on could be quarantined," said the statement released by the ministry. The statement also said, "e-Visa facility for Chinese passport holders has been temporarily suspended."

Live TV

Meanwhile, the number of deaths in China due to coronavirus outbreak has jumped to 361, with 17,205 confirmed cases and 475 discharged from hospital. Over 1,52,700 people are under observation, among which there are a total of 21,558 suspected cases. There are two confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in India too. Both have been reported from Kerala.