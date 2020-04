Five persons have been arrested in West Bengal`s South 24 Parganas district on charge of selling meat of dead poultry amidst the ongoing coronavirus-induced lockdown, police said on Saturday.

The arrests were made during a raid at Barkalipur village in Bakhrahat area on Friday.

Police said the racket kingpin was trading in meat of dead poultry for long and extended his operations after fish supplies decreased in the market, leading to increase in the price of chicken.