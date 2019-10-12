close

Jammu and Kashmir

5 injured in grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar

Image Courtesy: Twitter/@ANI
Srinagar: As many as five people-- one female and four males were injured following a grenade attack in the newly-formed Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar.

According to Zee Media sources, unidentified terrorists carried the attack in Hari Singh High Street of Srinagar by lobbying off a grenade. The area has been cordoned off and the police have launched a search operation.

The injured people have been reported as stable and are currently being given medical aid.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited)

Jammu and KashmirSrinagarGrenade
