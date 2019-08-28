close

Jammu and Kashmir

5-judge Constitution Bench to hear pleas on abrogation of Article 370, bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir

The Supreme Court also issued a notice to Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government, seeking its response on the pleas on Article 370 abrogation.

Pic courtesy: Reuters

The Supreme Court on Wednesday decided that a Constitution Bench will hear the pleas on the issue of abrogation of Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir. A five-judge Constitution Bench will hear the pleas and the hearing will commence in the first week of October.

The top court also issued a notice to Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government, seeking its response on the matter.

As many as 14 pleas, of which two are habeas corpus, have been filed in the Supreme Court over the issue.

At first, the court heard a plea filed by a Jamia Millia law student, who sought permission to travel to Anantnag in Kashmir to meet him parents. The top court allowed him to travel to his hometown and directed authorities to ensure his protection.

The court, however, asked the student to report after he returned to the national capital.

Another plea filed by CPM leader Sitaram Yechury, wherein he claimed that he was not allowed to meet an ailing former MLA, was also heard by the court.

The court allowed Yechury to travel to Srinagar to meet his friend. However, he was directed that he must not indulge in any other activity.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta opposed Yechury's plea saying only family members must be allowed to travel to the region as the situation is yet to get normal. The bench, however, declined his argument. Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said, "If a citizen wants to go, he has the right to access any part of the country."

