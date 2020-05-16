5 migrants returning from Maharashtra dead, 19 injured as truck overturns in MP

New Delhi: At least five migrant workers were killed and 19 others injured on Saturday (May 16, 2020) after the truck they were travelling in overturned near Banda in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh.

The workers were returning to their native place in Uttar Pradesh from Maharashtra when the fatal accident occured.

Sagar ASP Praveen Bhuria confirmed the incident. "They were going from Maharashtra to Uttar Pradesh," he said, adding that rescue operations are underway.

Earlier, at least 24 labourers were killed and several others injured after the truck they were traveling in collided with another truck in Auraiya district of Uttar Pradesh.

The trailer truck, which was carrying around 50 migrant labourers, was coming from Rajasthan when it collided with a DCM van coming from Delhi, the police said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the tragic road mishap.

While CM Yogi Adityanath announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakhs for families of deceased persons and Rs 50,000 for injured, he has also directed that all the injured be provided medical care immediately.

Thousands of migrant workers have started walking home from big cities after being laid off because of the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown since March 25.

Many of them have died in unfortunate road mishaps in the recent past, forcing the Centre to direct states to ensure the safety of migrants and arrange for their safe return to their home.