5 Soldiers Killed After Terrorists Open Fire On Military Truck In J&K's Poonch: Army

Srinagar: At least five soldiers were killed after some unidentified terrorists opened fire on a military truck in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch on Thursday. It has now emerged that the truck caught fire likely due to a possible grenade attack by terrorists on the military vehicle. The vehicle came under heavy firing by the terrorists around 3 pm and caught fire likely due to the likely use of grenades, according to a statement by the Army Headquarters, Northern Command.

"Today, at approximately 1500 hours, one Army vehicle, moving between Bhimber Gali and Poonch in the Rajauri sector was fired on by unidentified terrorists, taking advantage of heavy rains and low visibility in the area. The vehicle caught fire, due to likely use of grenades by terrorists," the Army said.

Public Relations Officer (Defence), Jammu earlier said that "Today, at about 1500 hours, one vehicle of Indian army, while moving from Bhimber Gali to Sangiot in district Poonch (J&K), caught fire." "In this tragic incident five soldiers of the Indian Army have lost their lives," he said.

The PRO then said that further details are being ascertained about the nature of the incident. Though some reports suggested a sticky bomb or an ambush might have triggered the fire, but it was not verified at the time of the incident.

Army and police personnel rushed to the spot, which is 90 kilometers from Poonch. Visuals showed semi-burnt bodies of the soldiers lying on the road beside the burning truck. It was not immediately clear how many soldiers were there in the vehicle when it caught fire.

VIDEO | Indian Army vehicle catches fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch sector. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/E4gyvthM54 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 20, 2023

Local people and some army personnel were seen extinguishing the fire. Army and police rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area and halted the vehicular traffic on the highway, the sources said.

The terror incident assumes significance in view of the G20 Tourism Working Group meeting scheduled in Srinagar in May. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval reviewed the security situation in the Union territory last week.