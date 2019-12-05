5-year-old child falls into 15-feet deep borewell in Rajasthan's Sirohi, rescue operation underway

Sirohi: A five-year-old child fell into an open borewell in Rajasthan's Sirohi district on Thursday morning. The rescue operation was launched immediately and the efforts are on to save the child.

The incident took place near a village in Paldi police station area of Sirohi district when the child fell into the borewell, said to be 15 feet deep. The child could also be heard crying for help after getting stuck in the borewell, police said.

Live TV

Launching into action, police teams and search and rescue teams are making all attempts to save the child. Oxygen was also released into the borewell to help the child breathe.

A water bottle was also sent into the borewell using ropes for the child, who is believed to be stuck for over three hours now.

A huge crowd collected at the site of the incident and District Collector Surendra Kumar has also reached the site to take cognizance of the matter.