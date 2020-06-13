हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Telangana police

5-year-old, working as domestic help in Hyderabad, abused by employer; burn injuries, stitches found on body

The police had conducted a raid at the residence of the woman employer and rescued the child. The minor was handed her over to the Child welfare thereafter.

5-year-old, working as domestic help in Hyderabad, abused by employer; burn injuries, stitches found on body
File Photo

Hyderabad: The Telangana Police on Friday (June 12) rescued a five-year-old who was employed as a domestic help in Hyderabad by a physically-challenged woman. According to the police, the minor girl was allegedly physically assaulted by her employer and had burn injuries and a few stitches marks on her body.

The girl, who had been working as child labour, was employed at the residence of the woman, identified as Seema, at Wahed Nagar area within Chaderghat Police Station limits. 

Confirming the incident, Polishetty Sateesh, Inspector, Chaderghat Police Station told ANI, "We received a complaint at around 3:30 PM on Friday that a 5-year-old girl was being used as a child labourer and physically abused by a physically-challenged lady named Seema."

"We immediately raided her residence and rescued the child and handed her over to the Child welfare," he added. 

The police registered a case against the woman and an investigation is underway. 

