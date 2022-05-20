With 52 per cent of the agricultural lands already degraded, the soil crisis in the world needs urgent attention. The 100-day, 30,000 km “Journey To Save Soil” that Sadhguru started off as a lone motorcyclist in March has hit the half-way mark. In the last 50 days, Sadhguru has ridden through most of Europe, parts of central Asia as well as the Middle East to bring the focus on the dire need to Save Soil.

In his relentless commitment towards the cause, Sadhguru has been riding through extremely risky conditions, including snow, sand storms, rain and sub-zero temperatures. During the journey, he has met political leaders, soil experts, citizens, media personnel and influencers in each country, impressing upon them the urgency to address soil extinction.

Receiving a resounding response, the Save Soil movement has already touched over 2 billion people, with 72 nations agreeing to act to Save Soil.

“Soil is not our property, it is a legacy that has come to us from previous generations, and we must pass it on as living soil to future generations," said Sadhguru.

Here are the glimpses of the first 50 days of Save Soil Movement:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LkZr8sV2H48

Sadhguru has already ridden in Birmingham, London, The Hague, Amsterdam, Berlin, Prague, Vienna, Ljubljana, Rome, Geneva, Paris, Brussels, Cologne, Frankfurt, Bratislava, Budapest, Belgrade, Sofia, Bucharest, Istanbul, Tbilisi, Baku, Amman, Tel Aviv, Riyadh and Manama. Currently in Dubai, Sadhguru will be reaching India at the end of May, and will travel across the country till June 21.

Here’s recap of the Save Soil journey with its achievements so far:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CdnIiDyFG8q/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

1. International organizations that are leading ecological action, such as the International Union of Conservation of Nations (IUCN) and United Nations (UN) agencies - United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), World Food Program (WFP) and United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) have come forward to partner with the movement.

2. In the first 50 days, the movement has seen several nations, including 7 Caribbean nations, Azerbaijan, Romania, UAE signing the memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with “Save Soil” to enact policies to safeguard soil.

3. The 54 Commonwealth of Nations, as well as the European Union and several pan-European organizations have also come forward to support the Save Soil movement.

4. Czech Republic, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Italy, Vatican and the Republic of Suriname have expressed solidarity with the Save Soil Movement.

5. Germany’s Education Ministry has sent a directive for children of Germany to participate to #SaveSoil. Children’s artworks will be displayed as part of “Save Soil - a global exhibition of art and poetry.

6. The Muslim World League, one of the most influential international non-governmental Islamic organizations, has pledged its support for the global movement to Save Soil from extinction.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CdffTr4lyTf/

7. Thousands of influencers, celebrities, sportsmen, journalists and scientists from across the world have come forward to raise their voices and spread awareness about the soil extinction.

8. The French government’s “4 per 1000” initiative to mitigate climate change and increase food security through soil regeneration has also signed an MoU with Save Soil.

9. The movement has received a huge response from people around the world with over 250 media outlets from 18 countries covering Save Soil events in all cities on the journey.

10. Over half a million students have written letters to their ministers in India, requesting them to take action for soil regeneration.

11. Politicians and leaders from across a spectrum of parties in India have wholeheartedly endorsed the movement, including the Congress, BJP, AAP, TRS, BJD, SP, Shiv Sena and several others.

12. Sadhguru addressed 193 countries at the 15th session of the Conference of Parties (COP15) to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD). Sadhguru in his address distilled out one overarching objective - to ensure a minimum of 3-6% organic content in agricultural soil and provided a three-pronged strategy to achieve this.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AGe_fEKCZmA

Sadhguru will be arriving in Jamnagar, Gujarat at the end of this month, and will ride through 9 states over 25 days. The Save Soil Journey will culminate at the Cauvery Basin, where the Cauvery Calling project, initiated by Sadhguru, has enabled 1,25,000 farmers to plant 62 million trees to revive soil and river Cauvery.

For Pictures click here.

If you would like to know more about this, please call +91 94874 75346 or write to: mediarelations@ishafoundation.org

===================

Conscious Planet: Save Soil, is a global movement to inspire a conscious approach to saving our soil and planet. This is, first and foremost, a people’s movement. The aim is to demonstrate the support of over 3.5 billion people (more than 60% of the world’s voting population) around the world and empower governments to initiate policy-driven action to revitalize soil and halt further degradation. World leaders, influencers, artists, experts, farmers, spiritual leaders, NGOs and citizens are vocally supporting the movement to re-establish Humanity’s relationship with Soil.

For Pictures, Videos and Soil Facts please visit the Soil Dossier.

Website: savesoil.org

https://youtu.be/JSCgtMhD2nQ