हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Maharashtra prisoners

50 percent prisoners in Maharashtra to be released on temporary bail amid coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown

 The Maharashtra high powered committee (HPC) has decided to release 50 percent of prisoners on temporary bail lodged across Maharashtra to decongest jails across the state in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

50 percent prisoners in Maharashtra to be released on temporary bail amid coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown

Mumbai: The Maharashtra high powered committee (HPC) has decided to release 50 percent of prisoners on temporary bail lodged across Maharashtra to decongest jails across the state in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision was taken by the committee comprised of Justice AA Sayed (head), Additional chief secretary (home) Sanjay Chahande, and DG prisons SN Pandey. However, the committee has not fixed any time frame for the bail period yet.

The committee was set up after the Supreme Court in March called for the decongestion of prisons across the country due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The HPC has further also stated that no prisoners who are charged under Maharashtra Control of Organised Crimes Act (MCOCA), Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (MPID) Act, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) will be released under the new guidelines.

The committee's decision comes after over 100 inmates and staff members of the Arthur Road Jail in central Mumbai tested positive for COVID-19.

There are a total of 35,239 prisoners in Maharashtra and the prison authorities have released 695 people on emergency parole.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state in India with 23401 cases.

Tags:
Maharashtra prisonersmaharashtra lockdownMaharashtra high powered committeecoronavirus lockdown
Next
Story

Mission SAGAR: Indian Naval Ship Kesari carrying 580 tonnes of essential food items reaches Maldives
  • 70,756Confirmed
  • 2,293Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4211724Confirmed
  • 284819Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M12S

Arvind Kejriwal asks people to send suggestions on lockdown plan