50 POWERFUL WOMEN LIST ANNOUNCED BY FOX STORY INDIA

Fox story took up the initiative to identify and honour the women who established a foothold in their field of expertise. Women are no longer considered inferior or inefficient and are actually doing a lot better in various fields. The age of male supremacy is long gone and numerous women pioneered the change in various fields and stood as the inspiration for many more. The 50 Powerful Women of 2022, by Fox story, are mentioned below:

Dr Vertika Kulshrestha is an Ophthalmologist in NTPC Ltd., Vindhyachal, a philanthropist and a social worker. In recognition of her services, she was awarded various awards like the ‘Inspiring Citizen Award’ by ISRI and more.

Dr. Roopa B is a Life Coach, a counsellor and a psychologist. In recognition of her services related to mental health and wellness, she is recognised by the govt. of Karnataka and the Central govt.

Ruchi Khatlawala Pandya expressed her zeal for life in her own way. She dedicated all her achievements to her parents and remarked that they wouldn’t have been possible without their support and the support of almighty

Gayatri Sriaadhibhatla is that bold woman who isn’t scared of societal judgements. She is an author and her forte is Erotica. She is working towards eradicating taboos surrounding sex and concerning issues.

Suman Muralidhar Pawar is the principal of Madanbhau Patil College of Nursing, Kaavlpur Sangli and works as the Joint Secretary of the Nursing Teachers Association, Maharashtra, India, and more.

Raseena Chablani is a hospitality consultant with an extremely outgoing & extroverted personality. She is socially active and networking is her forte. She is also a state-level tennis player.

Aishwarya Rathi is one such woman who has goals to achieve and not just dreams to witness. She started her first bag brand, ‘Astra bags’ in 2017. She was honoured with awards like ‘Super Womaniya 2019’, Pune and more.

Dr. Farah Mohammed is a Runner up in Mrs. India, 2021. She was awarded the title ‘Mrs. India Photogenic, 2021’. She is a member of the Indian Women History Museum and the World Human Rights Protection Commission.

Sumesh Thakur is a writer and she believes that she can motivate people through her writings and it gives her immense satisfaction. She works to motivate people to not give up and keep moving despite the difficulties.

Hitikaa Vaishali is an accomplished Tarot Card Reader, a numerologist, a healer and a motivator. She was also awarded on many platforms as ‘Tarot Diva’, ‘Karmic Healer’, ‘Woman of Substance’ and many more.

Saritha Devpunje, the Director of Magneton Technologies Pvt Ltd., CTO of AI on the Fly Technologies and the Owner of Sree Avnee, a cosmetics distribution enterprise. She broke through the hardships and emerged at the top.

Khushbu Gupta is working as a Senior Manager at Adobe with 18 years of industrial experience. She has been a mentor for the Technovation challenge, which offers young girls the opportunity to learn in-demand skills.

Janani Krishnamurthy is a landscape architect by profession, but has dabbled as a model, VJ and was a cricketer in the Tamil Nadu national women’s team. She’s been fighting for the rights of animals from the tender age of 9.

Prerna Bujjad is an aspiring singer who is set out to influence people through her music. She wishes to contribute to her nation, through her music. Her songs are well received and are appreciated by the audience.

Ms. Ananya Rai Parashar is a medical researcher by profession and a writer and poet by passion. She works for the welfare of Women, Children and Nature through her NGO, ‘Nanhi Pahal Foundation’.

Harpreet Kaur Channi is working as an assistant professor in Chandigarh University, Mohali, Punjab. She is a reviewer of Scopus Journals, an Editorial Board Member of various national and international bodies.

Dr. Mitsu Chavda is a Facebook influencer, an Esports Lawyer, biker, traveller, motivational speaker, career counsellor and a sexual wellness whisperer. She is the youngest female solo pan India biker and a lot more.

Archana Sarda is passionate about her work and her firm has a team of professional designers filled with talent, responsibility, fun and trust. “Close with clients and then closer to the reality of a dream” is a journey marked, in her words.

Keerthana Venkatesh heads the global marketing team for the boutique-consulting firm ‘Engaged Strategy’. She is also the author of the bestselling short story collection, ‘Storm beneath the Grey’.

Harshita Jain is a Global Educationist, a young scientist, an author, a speaker, a researcher, an editor and an SDG ambassador. She set out to achieve the maximum with her skills in her life.

Romira Roy is heading one of the largest social project implementing agencies in the country. She was awarded the ‘Entrepreneur of the year’ award by Business World and the ‘Social Leader of the year’ by Sabera Awards.

Sugandha Rastogi is a professional with over 11 years of experience. She is a key driver in Grievance Redressal for Ayushman with recorded contributions to increase the productivity and efficiency in the processes.

Ravina Ghosh works as a Health Consultant Compliance Manager and is associated with various other healthcare organizations. She was honoured with various awards like ‘Women Achievers Award 2021’ etc.

Jaya Khanna is an awarded Life Coach and Parenting Expert. She is on a mission to make a massive impact on the nation and contribution towards developing a progressive nation through her programs.

Neha Kare Kanabar is the most trusted voice in the space of parenting builders. She is the founder of UNIMO (Universe of Moms), the world’s largest community with over 5,00,000 digitally connected moms on FB & WhatsApp.

Esha Gowri is a counselling psychologist, a career counsellor, internationally certified in special education and psycho-oncology. She was awarded with various awards like ‘Best Achievers Award 2021’ and more.

Neena Goel is the founder of the NGO - Hamaraa Mission Dignity, honoured by World Book of Records - UK. She was honoured with awards like ‘Indian Icon Award’, ‘Sarojini Naidu Award’, the ‘Rashtrapathi Award’ and more.

Dr. (Hon) Delnaz Balsara Sharma is a professional with over 18 years of exposure in the Insurance & Finance Industry with experience in fields ranging from Business support/customer services, Risk management, Online Sales strategy, process management & key account management.

Dr. Srimathy kesan is the founder and CEO of ‘Space Kidz India’, an educational tourism company established to provide the opportunity of experiential learning related to Space to Indian School Children at International Space Institutions and Organizations. She helped her students build satellites to be sent into space.

Reeta Vadera Kelkar is a passionate makeup artist who loves to share her makeup secrets and provides magical makeovers to her clients. Everyone deserves to get magical makeovers to look good and to feel so, she believes.

Shriya Rajgarhia is an Indian Fashion and Lifestyle Entrepreneur, Integrative artist and a philanthropist. She established her labels, House of Spruce and Label: Villa 1320, at a young age of 22.

Isha Razdan is a professional tennis player, a US certified tennis coach, an early childhood educationist and been handling a management position at work. She is also awarded the title and award of ‘Mrs. India 2020’.

Dr. Thejo Kumar Amudala is the winner of Mrs. Asia Universe 2022. She was also honoured with the awards like Nelson Mandela Noble Peace award, Gandhi Peace Award, APJ Abdul Kalam Award and more.

Mriga Kumar is the founder of Studio Vivir, a sustainable fashion store working with recycled material, and is focused towards zero carbon footprint. She is skilled in co-ordination, Leadership, team management and marketing.

Shubhi Johari is a professional dancer and is a member of the Aditi Mangaldas Drishtikon Dance foundation and a final year CA student of ICAI. She performed at various dance festivals, across the globe.

Dr. Kuiljeit Uppaal is an Indian Image scientist and the CEO of the company, Krea. She is a record holder in Bharat book of World Records, Asia Book of World Records etc. for being the First Image Scientist in the world.

Captain Suneha Gadpande created history by leading an all-women team on an Indian cargo ship. She was recognised and awarded by the Delhi Commission for women for redefining the limits in her field.

Ananda UVL is the Chairperson for the Sustainable Development Subcommittee, FICCI, South and Executive Committee Member, FICCI FLO, Hyderabad Chapter, and Vice President of ECHO and more.

Indoo Agarwal is an educationist with M.Phil and MSc in Mathematics, LLB, B.Ed and Honours Diploma in Systems Management. She is the founder of Coaching Institute NUMBERWON and is associated with various schools.

Swati Shankar is an experienced advocate skilled in Negotiation, Legal Research, Communication, and Legal Advice. She is widely recognised for her practical and effective legal advice.

Kanika Mohan Saxena is the Vice President of Digital Content Services at VI (Vodafone Idea). She is also a scuba diving instructor in Mumbai, she trains people and Bollywood celebrities for underwater courses, and film shoots.

Oshikka Lumb is an Entrepreneur, Author and aspiring lawyer. She is successfully running businesses like Markitiers, Events Mosaic and Vizz Plus. She also authored two books.

Katya Ide Coelho won the chance to compete at the Nanjing Youth Olympics, in 2014. She qualified in the Youth Olympic qualifiers by finishing sixth. Katya and Kayah Coelho saved a rare hawksbill turtle during cyclone Tauktae.

Dr. Gayathri Natarajan is a doctor, model, Bharata Natyam dancer, Mrs Universe East Asia, National Swimmer and a Philanthropist. She’s a dental surgeon by profession with vast 12 years of experience.

Pooja Karegoudar and Tanushree Ishani Das beauty and wellness brand, Body Café offers bespoke and Organic skin, baby, pet and home products. They claim that they are inspired from Ayurveda and ancient techniques.

Afreen Rahat is a television star who started her career by starring in TV reality shows. She is now featured in a movie called ‘Kaale Chitte’ that has an international release. Her performance was widely applauded.

Aruna Naidu is the CEO of Author’s channel – a first of its kind organisation in India, which provides all publishing-related services for authors. She started this company to help authors in getting the reach they deserve.

Richa Mongia is a leading entrepreneur in the designing industry. She has created innovative designs for several homes. She started her career as a designer with her enterprise, ‘Live Fabulous – Redefining Interiors’.

Rakasree Basu is an award-winning producer, line producer and international co-production consultant based in Mumbai, India. Rakasree set up an independent production company named Frames per Second Films.

Bhawna Gandhi is an advocate practising in the High Court and District Courts of Delhi since 2019. She specialises in domestic violence, sexual harassment and POCSO related issues.

