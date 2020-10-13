हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
51 kg heroin worth Rs 250 crore seized in 2010 destroyed by Customs dept in Delhi

The process of destruction was conducted in an environment-friendly manner and as per the existing environmental norms. 

New Delhi: The Customs Preventive Commissionerate (Delhi Zone) on Tuesday (October 13, 2020) said that a high-level Drug Disposal Committee has carried out the destruction of 51.865 kg of heroin at a centralized bio-medical waste disposal facility.

M/s SMS Water Grace BMW Pvt Ltd in Nilothi in New Delhi is having a joint venture with the government of NCT of Delhi and is engaged in the destruction of NDPS drugs as per the norms laid by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Bio-Medical Waste Rules 2016, Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and Ministry of Environment and Forests (MOEF). 

The process of destruction was conducted in an environment-friendly manner and as per the existing environmental norms. 

The seizure goes back to November 2010, when the officials acting on the specific information and seized it from the possession of an Afghanistan national. 

The current market value of the destroyed drugs in the international market is approximately Rs 250 crore.

