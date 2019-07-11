52 government hospital doctors in Uttarakhand relieved from duty

Dehradun: As many as 52 doctors employed by the state government's health department in Uttarakhand have been relieved from duties officially, state Secretary of Medical Education Nitish Jha said in a statement on Thursday.

Most of the doctors out of the 52, had given their resignations to their respective health centres. They had stopped coming for the duty without waiting for the administration's acceptance of their resignation letters.

As per reports, the doctors had joined private clinics and hospitals due to which health services at government medical centres were suffering.

The state's health department has accepted their resignations so that new doctors could be appointed in their place.

The said doctors had given their resignations between 2003 and 2014 and began private medical practising. During this period, the department issued a notice to several doctors, who rejoined the service briefly before quitting again.