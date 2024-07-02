Advertisement
56-year-old Indian Army Major General Performs 25 Pull-Ups In One Go; Video Breaks the Internet- Watch

 A 56-year-old Army general performs 25 pull-ups in one minute, inspiring netizens with his fitness. Scroll down to watch video

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 02, 2024, 01:40 PM IST|Source: Bureau
56-year-old Indian Army Major General Performs 25 Pull-Ups In One Go; Video Breaks the Internet- Watch

An inspiring video of a 56-year-old Army Major General performing 25 pull-ups in one go under one minute goes viral on the internet.  The recording has gathered the attention of a large number of people since it aired. Netizens are influenced by his fitness and are leaving numerous comments applauding the strength and health of the Major.

The viral video features Major General Prasanna Joshi (56) motivating people with his physical strength by performing 25 pull-ups with no breaks and more importantly he finishes his exercise within one minute, stamping his fitness and athleticism.

The video was posted by @JassiSodhi24  on his X account with the caption, “Salute and respect to the physical fitness of Major General Prasanna Joshi of the Indian Army. No wonder the Indian Army Has been rated as the finest fighting force in the world by the German publication Statista in October 2022. Proud of the Indian Army. Jai Hind.”

Watch The Video Here:

In the video, Mr Joshi is seen performing pull-ups in a gym wearing his uniform while other Army personnel are seen doing countdowns and encouraging him. As soon as the Major finished his pull-ups the room was filled with loud applause, appreciating his commitment and strength.

The recording had received over 1 lakh views digitally with over 800 reposts, more than 4000 likes, and several comments.

Netizens were inspired by the work dedication, fitness, and commitment of Major Joshi and flooded the comment section with praises and applause.

Here are some of the reactions from the viewers

“Wonderful, I salute Maj Gen Joshi and Indian Army.. what a great example to people of all ages! And what a great habit for life- pull-ups are a wonderful. I wish Maj Gen Joshi long life and great health and fitness. Thank you for sharing, Sir!”

“And after doing 25 push ups like walking in the park, he still has his uniform shirt tucked in properly.”

“Absolutely beautiful. That’s what real fitness looks like. Kudos to the real heroes.”

“Definitely an inspiration for the young generation..!! Salute sir!”

 

