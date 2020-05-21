5609 new coronavirus cases and 132 deaths in past 24 hours; India’s COVID-19 tally reaches 112359

New Delhi: With 5609 new novel coronavirus cases and 132 new fatalities in the last 24 hours, India’s total tally of such infections in India stood at 1,12,359 on Thursday, according to the Health Ministry data.
The total includes 63,624 active cases, 3435 fatalities, and 45,300 patients cured of the disease, the Ministry said.
At least 3,002 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.
In Maharashtra, coronavirus cases climbed to 39,297, followed by Tamil Nadu with 13,191 cases and Gujarat with 12,537 cases so far.
Here’s the state-wise tally on COVID-19 cases in India
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths**
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|33
|33
|0
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|2602
|1640
|53
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Assam
|170
|48
|4
|5
|Bihar
|1674
|571
|10
|6
|Chandigarh
|202
|57
|3
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|115
|59
|0
|8
|Dadar Nagar Haveli
|1
|0
|0
|9
|Delhi
|11088
|5192
|176
|10
|Goa
|50
|7
|0
|11
|Gujarat
|12537
|5219
|749
|12
|Haryana
|993
|648
|14
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|110
|54
|3
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1390
|678
|18
|15
|Jharkhand
|231
|127
|3
|16
|Karnataka
|1462
|556
|41
|17
|Kerala
|666
|502
|4
|18
|Ladakh
|44
|43
|0
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|5735
|2733
|267
|20
|Maharashtra
|39297
|10318
|1390
|21
|Manipur
|25
|2
|0
|22
|Meghalaya
|14
|12
|1
|23
|Mizoram
|1
|1
|0
|24
|Odisha
|1052
|307
|6
|25
|Puducherry
|18
|9
|0#
|26
|Punjab
|2005
|1794
|38
|27
|Rajasthan
|6015
|3404
|147
|28
|Tamil Nadu
|13191
|5882
|87
|29
|Telengana
|1661
|1015
|40
|30
|Tripura
|173
|133
|0
|31
|Uttarakhand
|122
|53
|1
|32
|Uttar Pradesh
|5175
|3066
|127
|33
|West Bengal
|3103
|1136
|253
|Cases being reassigned to states
|1403
|Total#
|112359
|45300
|3435
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
|#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR
Maharashtra has the highest number of deaths at 1390, followed by Gujarat`s 749 and Madhya Pradesh`s 267.
In Delhi, the total tally rose to 11,088.
States with more than 5,000 cases each are Rajasthan (6,015), Madhya Pradesh (5,735) and Uttar Pradesh (5,175).
Other major states and Union Territories that have reported more than 1,000 cases each are West Bengal (3,103), Andhra Pradesh (2,602), Punjab (2,005), Telangana (1,661), Bihar (1,674), Jammu and Kashmir (1,390), Karnataka (1,462) and Odisha (1,052).
Other states and UTs that have reported a significant number of corona cases are Haryana (993), Kerala (666), Jharkhand (231), Chandigarh (202), Tripura (173), Assam (170), Chhattisgarh (115) and Uttarakhand (122).
The nationwide lockdown imposed as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of coronavirus has been extended till May 31.