5609 new coronavirus cases and 132 deaths in past 24 hours; India’s COVID-19 tally reaches 112359

New Delhi: With 5609 new novel coronavirus cases and 132 new fatalities in the last 24 hours, India’s total tally of such infections in India stood at 1,12,359 on Thursday, according to the Health Ministry data.

The total includes 63,624 active cases, 3435 fatalities, and 45,300 patients cured of the disease, the Ministry said.

At least 3,002 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

In Maharashtra, coronavirus cases climbed to 39,297, followed by Tamil Nadu with 13,191 cases and Gujarat with 12,537 cases so far.

Here’s the state-wise tally on COVID-19 cases in India

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths** 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 33 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 2602 1640 53 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 4 Assam 170 48 4 5 Bihar 1674 571 10 6 Chandigarh 202 57 3 7 Chhattisgarh 115 59 0 8 Dadar Nagar Haveli 1 0 0 9 Delhi 11088 5192 176 10 Goa 50 7 0 11 Gujarat 12537 5219 749 12 Haryana 993 648 14 13 Himachal Pradesh 110 54 3 14 Jammu and Kashmir 1390 678 18 15 Jharkhand 231 127 3 16 Karnataka 1462 556 41 17 Kerala 666 502 4 18 Ladakh 44 43 0 19 Madhya Pradesh 5735 2733 267 20 Maharashtra 39297 10318 1390 21 Manipur 25 2 0 22 Meghalaya 14 12 1 23 Mizoram 1 1 0 24 Odisha 1052 307 6 25 Puducherry 18 9 0# 26 Punjab 2005 1794 38 27 Rajasthan 6015 3404 147 28 Tamil Nadu 13191 5882 87 29 Telengana 1661 1015 40 30 Tripura 173 133 0 31 Uttarakhand 122 53 1 32 Uttar Pradesh 5175 3066 127 33 West Bengal 3103 1136 253 Cases being reassigned to states 1403 Total# 112359 45300 3435 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Maharashtra has the highest number of deaths at 1390, followed by Gujarat`s 749 and Madhya Pradesh`s 267.

In Delhi, the total tally rose to 11,088.

States with more than 5,000 cases each are Rajasthan (6,015), Madhya Pradesh (5,735) and Uttar Pradesh (5,175).

Other major states and Union Territories that have reported more than 1,000 cases each are West Bengal (3,103), Andhra Pradesh (2,602), Punjab (2,005), Telangana (1,661), Bihar (1,674), Jammu and Kashmir (1,390), Karnataka (1,462) and Odisha (1,052).

Other states and UTs that have reported a significant number of corona cases are Haryana (993), Kerala (666), Jharkhand (231), Chandigarh (202), Tripura (173), Assam (170), Chhattisgarh (115) and Uttarakhand (122).

The nationwide lockdown imposed as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of coronavirus has been extended till May 31.