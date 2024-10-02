560Kg Cocoaine Haul Worth Rs 2,000 Crore Busted In Delhi, Police Says 'Biggest In Recent Times'

Delhi Police have dismantled an international drug syndicate, seizing more than 560 kilograms of cocaine valued at over Rs 2,000 crores in the international market. The operation led to the arrest of four individuals from South Delhi. The police are investigating a potential narco-terror angle, according to the Delhi Police Special Cell. The consignment was intercepted from a suspected drug cartel operating within the capital. Authorities revealed that the cocaine, sourced from abroad, was intended for distribution across Delhi and other regions of India.

Pramod Singh Kushwaha, Additional Commissioner of Police for the Special Cell, providing details about the operation, said “The accused identified as Tushar Goyal, a resident of Vasant Vihar in Delhi, has two associates - Himanshu and Aurangzeb. Bharat Jain, a receiver from Kurla West, has also been apprehended. Around 15 kgs of cocaine was recovered from the personal possession of Tushar Goyal, Himanshu, and Aurangzeb.

"They were caught when they were coming out of the godown in Mahipalpur Extension to supply to the receiver. Remaining marijuana and cocaine were found in the godown. The forward and backward linkages point to a Middle Eastern country - a major handler can be seen. This is the biggest cocaine haul in recent times," he added.

This latest bust follows another significant drug-related incident in the national capital, where two Afghan nationals were arrested in Delhi's Tilak Nagar area after 400 grams of heroin and 160 grams of cocaine were found in their possession on Sunday.