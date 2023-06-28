topStoriesenglish2628224
NewsIndia
TRIPURA NEWS

6 Dead, 15 Injured As Chariot Catches Fire During Rath Yatra In Tripura

Six people died and 15 others were injured as a Rath caught fire after coming in contact with a high-tension wire in Tripura's Unakoti district

Last Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 08:57 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

6 Dead, 15 Injured As Chariot Catches Fire During Rath Yatra In Tripura

Agartala: Six people died and 15 others were injured as a Rath caught fire after coming in contact with a high-tension wire in Tripura's Unakoti district on Wednesday, police said. The incident happened around 4.30 pm in Kumarghat area during the 'Ulta Rath Yatra' festival of Lord Jagannath, they said. During this festival, the sibling deities -- Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhdara and Lord Jagannath -- return to their abode, a week after Rath Yatra.

Thousands of people were pulling the Rath, made of iron, when it came in contact with a 133 kv overhead cable, police said. Six people died on the spot and 15 others received burn injuries, Assistant Inspector General (Law & Order) Jyotishman Das Chowdhury told PTI. The injured were undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital, he said. Their conditions were stated to be critical, officials said. Chief Minister Manik Saha condoled the deaths.

Also Read: Manipur Violence: Biren Govt Invokes ‘No Work, No Pay’ Rule For Staff

"In a tragic accident at Kumarghat, several pilgrims lost their lives and several others were injured due to electrocution while pulling the 'Ulta Rath'. I am deeply saddened by this incident. Deepest condolences to the bereaved family.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi To Visit Relief Camps, Meet Civil Society Members In Manipur On June 29

Also, I wish the injured persons a speedy recovery. The state government stands by them in this difficult time," he said.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
DNA Video
DNA: 'BJP expert' Rahul Gandhi's 'speech' Decoded