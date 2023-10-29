trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2681765
ANDHRA TRAIN ACCIDENT

6 Dead, Several Injured After Two Trains Collide In Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram

There was a rear collision between the two passenger trains near Alamanda-Kankatapalli in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 29, 2023, 10:16 PM IST
New Delhi: A significant train accident took place in Andhra Pradesh when a rear-end collision occurred between the Visakhapatnam-Palasa passenger train and the Visakhapatnam-Ragada passenger train, involving three coaches. The tragic accident resulted in the loss of six lives and more than 18 passengers sustained injuries, informed Deepika, SP, Vizianagaram.

According to the railway official, the local administration and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were informed and accident relief trains have reached the site and the rescue operation is underway. "The exact number of injuries is yet to be known. The rescue and restoration process is underway," said the East Central Railway CPRO.

"There was an overshoot of train 08532 Visakhapatnam-Palasa Passenger with 08504 Visakhapatnam-Rayagada Passenger, where 3 coaches were involved and about 10 persons were injured," a South Coast Railway zone official said.

Andhra Pradesh Train Accident: Railway Ministry Issues Helpline Numbers 

(Further details are awaited.)

