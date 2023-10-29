New Delhi: A significant train accident took place in Andhra Pradesh when a rear-end collision occurred between the Visakhapatnam-Palasa passenger train and the Visakhapatnam-Ragada passenger train, involving three coaches. The tragic accident resulted in the loss of six lives and more than 18 passengers sustained injuries, informed Deepika, SP, Vizianagaram.

According to the railway official, the local administration and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were informed and accident relief trains have reached the site and the rescue operation is underway. "The exact number of injuries is yet to be known. The rescue and restoration process is underway," said the East Central Railway CPRO.

#UPDATE | There was a rear collision between the Visakhapatnam-Palasa passenger train and the Visakhapatnam-Ragada passenger train. 3 coaches were involved in the accident and 10 injured. Rescue operations are underway, Local administration and NDRF were informed for assistance…

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh train accident | Visuals of rescue operations



6 people died and 18 injured in the Andhra Pradesh train accident: Deepika, SP, Vizianagaram

"There was an overshoot of train 08532 Visakhapatnam-Palasa Passenger with 08504 Visakhapatnam-Rayagada Passenger, where 3 coaches were involved and about 10 persons were injured," a South Coast Railway zone official said.

Andhra Pradesh Train Accident: Railway Ministry Issues Helpline Numbers

Helpline No. at Visakhapatnam Rly Stn regarding Train derailment between Alamanda and Kantakapalle rly section.



BSNL

08912746330

08912744619

Airtel

8106053051

8106053052

BSNL

8500041670

8500041671

Please contact the helpline Number regarding Train Accident near Kantakapalle



Srikakulam Station



Railway phone :-



0891- 2885911

0891- 2885912

0891- 2885913

0891- 2885914



BSNL number:-



08942286245

08942286213

(Further details are awaited.)