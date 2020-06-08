6 people including a juvenile apprehended in Guwahati for killing leopard

Guwahati: The Guwahati Police on Sunday (June 7, 2020 ) apprehended six people including a juvenile in connection with a killing of a leopard in Katahbari Pahar.

The Guwahati Police also informed about the arrests on their official Twitter account and wrote, "In connection with the killing of a leopard in Katahbari, Nizarapar area, today Gorchuk PS Case no 315/2020 has been registered and police has arrested 6 accused persons."



They stated that further investigation and efforts are on to arrest the remaining accused persons.

Another accused, who was involved in trapping the Leopard has been picked up. Till now, 6 people have been arrested and one juvenile apprehended. pic.twitter.com/X2cpOQ3nEi — Assam Police (@assampolice) June 7, 2020

Reportedly, the leopard was beaten to death by locals in the Katahbari area of Gorchuk and the teeth and nails of the leopard were removed after it was killed.