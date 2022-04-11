हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Gujarat

6 workers killed in blast at chemical factory in Gujarat’s Bharuch

Representational Image

New Delhi: Six workers were killed in a blast at a chemical factory in Gujarat's Bharuch district on Monday (April 11, 2022), the police said. 

The official informed that the incident took place around 3 am in the unit located in Dahej industrial area, some 235 km from Ahmedabad. The blast triggered a fire at a chemical factory. 

Bharuch Superintendent of Police Leena Patil said, the six victims were working near a reactor, which suddenly blew off during solvent distillation process. 

"The blast in the reactor caused a fire in the factory. All the six persons working near the reactor died. The bodies were later recovered and sent for postmortem. The fire was also brought under control," she said.

No one else was injured in the incident, the official said.

More details are awaited. 

