6-yr-old falls into borewell in MP, CM Shivraj Chouhan monitoring situation

The local police and the administration were informed about the incident, following which a rescue operation was launched which is presently underway.

Last Updated: Dec 06, 2022, 11:32 PM IST|Source: IANS

Bhopal, Dec 6 (IANS) A six-year-old boy fell into a borewell at a village in Madhya Pradesh`s Betul district at around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officials said.

The local police and the administration were informed about the incident, following which a rescue operation was launched which is presently underway.

Betul District Collector Amanveer Singh Bains said a camera has been inserted into borewell to monitor the child`s movement.

Provisions have been made for oxygen supply in the borewell and a tunnel.

Besides the District Collector, SP Simala Prasad along with other officials are monitring the situation.

The Chief Minister`s Office informed that CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan is personaly monitoring the situation and taking review form the Collector.

The rescue operation was underway till the time of filing this report.

(The above article is sourced from news agency IANS. Zeenews.com has made no editorial changes to the article. News agency IANS is solely responsible for the contents of the article)

 

