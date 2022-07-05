NewsIndia
SIDHU MOOSE WALA

60-80 people wanted to kill Sidhu Moose Wala, several attempts were made during Punjab polls, says his father

He also alleged that the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government "too left no stone unturned" to curtail Sidhu Moose Wala's security and "publicized" the withdrawal of his security.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 05, 2022, 03:35 PM IST

Trending Photos

60-80 people wanted to kill Sidhu Moose Wala, several attempts were made during Punjab polls, says his father

New Delhi: Balkaur Singh, father of Sidhu Moose Wala, on Monday (July 4, 2022) said that around 60-80 people were after the Punjabi singer-politician and that several attempts were made to attack him during the Punjab assembly elections in April this year. He also alleged that the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government "too left no stone unturned" to curtail his security and "publicized" the withdrawal of his security.

"Sixty to eighty people were after him (Sidhu Moose Wala) to kill him. Efforts were made at least eight more times during the elections to kill him. The government too left no stone unturned, withdrew his security and publicized it," Balkaur Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"Gangsters are running a parallel government (in Punjab). Young men are dying. Vicky Middukhera`s revenge was taken, tomorrow someone will do it for Sidhu. But it is our houses being destroyed," he added.

Moosewala, 28, was gunned down near his village in Mansa on May 29, a day after his security was scaled down by the newly-formed Bhagwant Mann government.

Meanwhile, police on Monday said that Ankit Sirsa, arrested for killing Sidhu Moose Wala, fired at least six rounds from two pistols at the Punjabi singer from a close range. Sirsa, 19, was one of the youngest shooters involved in Moose Wala's killing and the "most desperate", they said.

Sirsa was arrested by the Delhi Police's Special Cell on Sunday night along with Sachin Bhiwani (25), who was responsible for harbouring four of the shooters involved in Moose Wala's killing.

The two are part of the Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar gang alliance, according to police.

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How is Goddess Kali's insult a freedom of expression?
DNA Video
DNA: Religious radicalism in the name of Constitution?
DNA Video
DNA: Fund raising for inciting religious violence?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 04, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Plastic used in India despite ban
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Flood havoc continues in Assam, 179 killed
DNA Video
DNA: 5 big revelations in Kanhaiyalal murder case
DNA Video
DNA : Do Amravati Chemist's killers have connections with terrorist organizations?
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur Killing -- 26/11 connection of Kanhaiya Lal murder case?
DNA Video
DNA: G-20 summit to be held in India next year