New Delhi: Balkaur Singh, father of Sidhu Moose Wala, on Monday (July 4, 2022) said that around 60-80 people were after the Punjabi singer-politician and that several attempts were made to attack him during the Punjab assembly elections in April this year. He also alleged that the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government "too left no stone unturned" to curtail his security and "publicized" the withdrawal of his security.

"Sixty to eighty people were after him (Sidhu Moose Wala) to kill him. Efforts were made at least eight more times during the elections to kill him. The government too left no stone unturned, withdrew his security and publicized it," Balkaur Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"Gangsters are running a parallel government (in Punjab). Young men are dying. Vicky Middukhera`s revenge was taken, tomorrow someone will do it for Sidhu. But it is our houses being destroyed," he added.

Moosewala, 28, was gunned down near his village in Mansa on May 29, a day after his security was scaled down by the newly-formed Bhagwant Mann government.

Meanwhile, police on Monday said that Ankit Sirsa, arrested for killing Sidhu Moose Wala, fired at least six rounds from two pistols at the Punjabi singer from a close range. Sirsa, 19, was one of the youngest shooters involved in Moose Wala's killing and the "most desperate", they said.

Sirsa was arrested by the Delhi Police's Special Cell on Sunday night along with Sachin Bhiwani (25), who was responsible for harbouring four of the shooters involved in Moose Wala's killing.

The two are part of the Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar gang alliance, according to police.