629 New Recruits Join BSF, Take Oath To Safeguard The Nation

A grand passing-out parade and attestation ceremony for 629 Border Security Force (BSF) recruits took place at the Subsidiary Training Centre (STC) in Kashmir, marking their induction into the BSF as Seema Prahari (Border Guards) in General Duty.

The recruits, who come from eight states across India, completed an intensive 44-week training program designed to prepare them for the challenges of border security and law enforcement. The rigorous training covered weapons handling, firing skills, border management, physical endurance, fieldcraft, counterterrorism, counterinsurgency, law and order, and human rights.

The Chief Guest, Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha, inspected the parade and commended the recruits on their display of confidence, skill, and coordination. In his address, he encouraged them to serve the nation with courage and dedication. The Lt. Governor awarded medals to outstanding recruits and congratulated Inspector General Ashok Yadav, STC/Ftr HQ BSF Kashmir, and the instructional teams for their dedicated efforts in training the recruits. Five trainees from each batch were also presented with trophies for exceptional performance.

Inspector General Ashok Yadav, who attended the ceremony, extended his congratulations to the new recruits, wishing them success in their future assignments. Lt. Governor Sinha also praised the BSF’s essential role in ensuring national security.

The newly inducted recruits expressed their pride in joining the security forces and pledged to perform their duties with commitment to safeguard the nation