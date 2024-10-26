Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2812388https://zeenews.india.com/india/629-new-recruits-join-bsf-take-oath-to-safeguard-the-nation-2812388.html
NewsIndia
BSF

629 New Recruits Join BSF, Take Oath To Safeguard The Nation

The recruits, who come from eight states across India, completed an intensive 44-week training program.

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Last Updated: Oct 26, 2024, 09:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

629 New Recruits Join BSF, Take Oath To Safeguard The Nation

A grand passing-out parade and attestation ceremony for 629 Border Security Force (BSF) recruits took place at the Subsidiary Training Centre (STC) in Kashmir, marking their induction into the BSF as Seema Prahari (Border Guards) in General Duty.

The recruits, who come from eight states across India, completed an intensive 44-week training program designed to prepare them for the challenges of border security and law enforcement. The rigorous training covered weapons handling, firing skills, border management, physical endurance, fieldcraft, counterterrorism, counterinsurgency, law and order, and human rights.

The Chief Guest, Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha, inspected the parade and commended the recruits on their display of confidence, skill, and coordination. In his address, he encouraged them to serve the nation with courage and dedication. The Lt. Governor awarded medals to outstanding recruits and congratulated Inspector General Ashok Yadav, STC/Ftr HQ BSF Kashmir, and the instructional teams for their dedicated efforts in training the recruits. Five trainees from each batch were also presented with trophies for exceptional performance.

Inspector General Ashok Yadav, who attended the ceremony, extended his congratulations to the new recruits, wishing them success in their future assignments. Lt. Governor Sinha also praised the BSF’s essential role in ensuring national security.

The newly inducted recruits expressed their pride in joining the security forces and pledged to perform their duties with commitment to safeguard the nation

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: UP Police Plans Security for Hindu Deities During Festivals
DNA Video
DNA: How India Stood Strong Against Cyclone Dana
DNA Video
DNA: List of fake medicines released!
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi Questions SEBI Chief’s Absence from PAC Hearing
DNA Video
DNA: What is the ‘Halal-Free Diwali’ Controversy?
DNA Video
DNA: Yamuna Cleanup or Political Stunt? Delhi’s Toxic River
DNA Video
DNA: The ‘Kasab’ of Kashmir Emerges: Brutality Resurfaces
DNA Video
DNA: SEBI Chief to Be Questioned by Public Accounts Committee
DNA Video
DNA: Has Congress Found Its ‘Indira’ in Priyanka Gandhi?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Adityanath to Sell UP-Made Weapons to America
NEWS ON ONE CLICK