67% Of Delhi-NCR Residents Using Diesel Generator Unlikely To Switch To CNG By December 31 Deadline: Survey

Despite Delhi-NCR residents facing severe air pollution and inhaling polluted air equivalent to many cigarettes, a majority of the residents appear to be unfazed by the problem. Mindful of the persisting problem of high levels of air pollution for the most part of the year, particularly during the winter months, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) had in June this year issued orders prohibiting the use of diesel gensets with a capacity of 19kW or above in all districts/cities in Delhi NCR (National Capital Region) including Noida, Greater Noida and Gurugram.

Giving into public pressure, CAQM had allowed, as a one-time exception, continued use of diesel generators of all capacities from October 1 till the end of the calendar year to ensure that essential emergency services are not disrupted and to allow adequate time for the implementation of required emission control measures. The commission has made it clear that this exception will apply even during periods of restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) but only until December 31.

A recent survey by LocalCircles revealed that the majority of the users of diesel generators in Delhi-NCR are unlikely to meet the deadline set by the CAQM. The survey received over 20,000 responses from Delhi NCR residents located in the cities of Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad and Ghaziabad. Only 12% of Delhi-NCR residents surveyed who use diesel generators have gotten it retrofitted to CNG and another 21% are likely to do so by December 31 while 67% do not plan to comply by the set deadline.

Where possible many gated colonies and industrial/commercial units are trying to comply with CAQM orders. While some want to comply with CAQM orders, they are facing difficulty in meeting the deadline. Some among those surveyed indicated more than one reason for not complying with the orders with 98% of respondents stating that they don’t have the requisite budget/funds; 73% of respondents stated don’t have consensus amongst all residents/ stakeholders and 49% stated that they are not convinced that this conversion will make much difference.