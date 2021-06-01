हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
69% decline in COVID-19 cases since peak on May 7: Centre

“A total of about 1.27 lakh cases were reported in the last 24 hours. Since May 28, the country is reporting less than 2 lakh cases. There is a decline of infection in the country,” Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry, said.

File Photo

New Delhi: The central government on Tuesday (June 1) said that there has been a decline of about 69 per cent in new COVID-19 cases as compared to the peak that was observed on May 7.

“A total of about 1.27 lakh cases were reported in the last 24 hours. Since May 28, the country is reporting less than 2 lakh cases. There is a decline of infection in the country,” Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry, was quoted as saying by ANI.

“Active cases are down by 50%, 1.3 lakh decrease in active cases in a day. In 30 states/UTs, cases have been consistently declining for one week, it's a positive trend,” he added.

He further informed that the number of recoveries which stand at 92 per cent is more than daily cases being recorded.

Regarding vaccination coverage, the government said, “Total 21.60 crore vaccine doses administered in the country with 1.67 crore doses to health workers, 2.42 crore to front line workers, 15.48 crore to people in 45+ age group while for those in 18-44 age group, 2.03 doses have been administered.”

ICMR’s Balram Bhargava asserted that there is no shortage of vaccines in the country.

“By mid-July or August, we will have enough doses to vaccinate 1 crore people per day. We are confident of vaccinating the whole population by December,” Bhargava said.

The government said that there is no change in the schedule of doses of the two vaccines - Covishield and Covaxin.

