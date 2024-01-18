7 Best IAS Coaching in Gurgaon - Rank Wise (With Fees, Reviews, Teachers and Contact Details)

New Delhi (India), January 17: The UPSC-IAS is one of the top-tier competitive examinations that lakhs of candidates sit for every year. Preparing for the IAS exam can be a rigorous task since aspirants require a strategic study plan, constant supervision, consistent revision, quality UPSC Based study material, and regular motivation. Here’s a list of the 7 best IAS coaching institutes in Gurgaon that offer the best educators, updated library facilities, online and offline IAS classes, and more at an affordable fees.

Rank 1 - FIRST IAS INSTITUTE – Best IAS Coaching in Gurgaon

First IAS Institute, one of the premium names in the IAS coaching industry, has multiple branches in Delhi and Gurgaon. They are Rank 1 IAS coaching In Gurgaon & Delhi. They offer detailed access to Civil Services (CSE) study materials and conduct regular doubt clearance classes, discussion sessions, and more. This veteran academy prepares students under the supervision of the best educators that includes Ex- Officers within a nominal fee range.

● Establishment: 2009

● Director: 6 Directors

● Courses offered

1 Year UPSC CSE Classroom Prog.

2-Year UPSC CSE Classroom Prog.

3-Year UPSC CSE Classroom Prog. - Foundation

● Fees – 1, 47,500 to 2, 75,000 INR

● Contact Information:

Website – Best IAS Coaching In Gurgaon

Contact – 9990228245 / 9990228268

Address- M-26 (Ground Floor), Sector 14 Gurgaon (Near State Bank of India), Haryana 122001

RANK 2 - VAJIRAO IAS ACADEMY – Top IAS institute in Gurgaon

Vajirao IAS Academy is another top-ranked UPSC coaching in India with branches in different cities, including Gurgaon. With years of experience, the academy offers detailed and focused IAS coaching to aspirants. It’s known for its comprehensive training procedure, which includes group discussions, mock interviews, detailed study resources and more.

● Establishment: 2010

● Director: Mr Dilip Kumar

● Courses offered

IAS Combined Package

IAS Foundation Course

IAS Integrated Course

● Fees – 1.7 Lakh (Approx)

● Contact Information

Website- https://www.vajiraoiasacademy.com

Address- First Floor, BLOCK-22, NM 22, Block M, Old DLF Colony, Sector 14, Gurugram, Haryana 122001

RANK 3 - CHANAKYA IAS ACADEMY – Best UPSC CSE Coaching Institute

Established decades ago, Chanakya IAS Academy aims to offer detailed coaching. The coaching centre provides valuable guidance through former IAS/IPS officers, conducts online and offline classes, and owns an enriching UPSC Civil Services resource section, which includes current affairs, magazines, NIOS material, UPSC Mindmap, etc.

● Establishment: 1993

● Director: AK Mishra

● Courses offered:

Upgraded IAS Foundation Course

Chanakya mains IAS test series

Chanakya prelims IAS test series

● Fees - 2 Lakh (Approx)

● Contact Information

Website- https://chanakyaiasacademy.com/

Address-- Palm Spring Plaza, Next to Sec. 53-54 Rapid Metro Station, Gurugram, 122002

RANK 4 - RAM IAS ACADEMY – Top Institute for IAS in Gurgaon

Ram IAS Academy, another top-ranked IAS / UPSC Coaching institute in Gurgaon, prepares students with top facilities and resources. The educators pay special attention to candidates preparing for IAS, IPS, IFS, and other central examinations. Moreover, they also offer affordable courses for students to plan and prepare for the UPSC civil services exam.

● Establishment: 2015

● Director: Ram Chandra

● Courses offered

UPSC CSE Foundation Course

UPSC Crash Course

● Fees – 1.5 Lakh (Approx)

● Contact Information

Website- https://ramias.co.in/contactus.php

Address- M- 28 SECOND FLOOR, in front of STATE BANK OF INDIA, Block M, Old DLF Colony, Sector 14, Gurugram, Haryana 122001

RANK 5 - GURGAON IAS ACADEMY – IAS tutorials in Gurgaon

From IAS foundation courses to IAS crash courses, Gurgaon IAS Academy has put forward a variety of methods for different kinds of students. The seasoned educators in the academy deliver well-researched study modules according to the latest UPSC curriculum. Furthermore, students can choose from their weekend and weekday class options.

● Establishment: 2016

● Director: Sachin Sharma

● Courses offered

IAS Foundation

IAS Crash course

IAS Short courses

● Fees – 1.5 Lakh (Appprox)

● Contact Information

Address-- Singha Chowk, Sector 12A, West Rajiv Nagar, Sector 12, Gurugram, Haryana 122001

RANK 6 - SAGE IAS ACADEMY – Best UPSC Coaching In Gurgaon

Known for Vedic science-based preparation for UPSC CSE, Sage IAS Academy uses skills like storytelling and mind maps to provide concept clearance with examples. The centre uses a student-centric approach for concept testing, weekly current affairs classes, NCERT-based foundation classes, and SWOT analysis. There is a Gurukul-based library system, providing access to various UPSC-based books and study materials for students to prepare and practice.

● Establishment: 2020

● Director: Shashank Jha

● Courses offered

Foundation for CSE

Crash Course for CSE

Short-term UPSC course

● Fees – 1.75 Lakh (Approx)

● Contact Information

Website- https://sageias.com/

Address-- NM-20, Opposite Punjab National Bank, Block M, DLF Colony, Sector 14, Gurugram, Haryana 12200

RANK 7 - SHAAN FOUNDATION IAS ACADEMY – IAS Coaching Institute

Shaan Foundation IAS Academy provides specialised weekend sessions. Also, daily classroom discussions for UPSC-based current affairs and other topics for knowledge diversification learning are some of the academy’s top features. Known for having limited batch size, One-on-one sessions with UPSC faculty, individual targets, and skill mapping, this academy believes in holistic preparation of the aspirants.

● Establishment: 2022

● Director: Anurag Trivedi

● Courses offered

Online and Offline courses

● Contact Information

Website- https://shaan.academy/

Address-- Second Floor, Plot No 521A, C Block, Palam Vihar, Gurugram, Haryana 122017

An IAS aspirant has to go through a meticulous study plan with unwavering focus. The above-described seven academies are the top coaching centres in Gurgaon for your IAS exam Preparation that have shown consistent success rates over the years.

