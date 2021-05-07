7-day long lockdown imposed in Maharashtra's Amaravati, all govt departments to stay shut

New Delhi: The Maharashtra government on Friday (May 7) imposed a seven-day long lockdown at Amaravati in the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra. As per the government order, the restriction will begin at 12 noon on May 9 and will remain into effect till May 15. During this period, everything except for vegetable and fruit vendors, general stores, medical stores, and the hospital will remain closed.

The government advisory said that strict action will be taken against anyone who is found ignoring or violating the COVID-19 lockdown. Orders have also been given to shut down all government departments except for police and revenue departments. The decision to impose a weeklong lockdown in the Amaravati region was taken by the local administration in view of the increasing cases of coronavirus.

According to reports, Amaravati is the first district in Maharashtra to have imposed the maximum number of lockdown restrictions in view of increasing coronavirus cases.

