हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Maharashtra

7-day long lockdown imposed in Maharashtra's Amaravati, all govt departments to stay shut

The government advisory said that strict action will be taken against anyone who is found ignoring or violating the COVID-19 lockdown. Orders have also been given to shut down all government departments except for police and revenue departments.

7-day long lockdown imposed in Maharashtra&#039;s Amaravati, all govt departments to stay shut
File Photo (PTI)

New Delhi: The Maharashtra government on Friday (May 7) imposed a seven-day long lockdown at Amaravati in the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra. As per the government order, the restriction will begin at 12 noon on May 9 and will remain into effect till May 15. During this period, everything except for vegetable and fruit vendors, general stores, medical stores, and the hospital will remain closed. 

The government advisory said that strict action will be taken against anyone who is found ignoring or violating the COVID-19 lockdown. Orders have also been given to shut down all government departments except for police and revenue departments. The decision to impose a weeklong lockdown in the Amaravati region was taken by the local administration in view of the increasing cases of coronavirus.

According to reports, Amaravati is the first district in Maharashtra to have imposed the maximum number of lockdown restrictions in view of increasing coronavirus cases. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
MaharashtraAmaravatilockdown 2021lockdown 2.0covid-19 indiaCOVID-19Coronavirus
Next
Story

Delhi: Ambulance owner arrested for charging Rs 1.2 lakh from COVID-19 patient's kin

Must Watch

PT8M26S

Bollywood Breaking: RRR team gave special message on COVID crisis