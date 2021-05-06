7 dead, 5 people in critical condition after consuming homeopathic medicine in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur

Raipur: Seven people, belonging to the same family, died and five are in critical condition after consuming homeopathic medicine in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur on Thursday (May 6).

All the twelve members, who consumed alcoholic homeopathic medicine in Bilaspur, belong to the same family the officials revealed, adding that five of them have been admitted to the nearby hospital in critical condition.

"Drinking homeopathic medicine may be the cause of these deaths because it is alcoholic," said the Chief Minister’s Office.

“An investigation team is also engaged to find out other reasons. Seven people have died and five are hospitalized,” CMO added.

