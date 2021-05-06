हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Chhattisgarh

7 dead, 5 people in critical condition after consuming homeopathic medicine in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur

Seven people, belonging to the same family, died and five are in critical condition after consuming homeopathic medicine in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur on Thursday (May 6).

7 dead, 5 people in critical condition after consuming homeopathic medicine in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur
(Credits: ANI)

Raipur: Seven people, belonging to the same family, died and five are in critical condition after consuming homeopathic medicine in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur on Thursday (May 6).

All the twelve members, who consumed alcoholic homeopathic medicine in Bilaspur, belong to the same family the officials revealed, adding that five of them have been admitted to the nearby hospital in critical condition. 

"Drinking homeopathic medicine may be the cause of these deaths because it is alcoholic," said the Chief Minister’s Office.

“An investigation team is also engaged to find out other reasons. Seven people have died and five are hospitalized,” CMO added. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
ChhattisgarhHomeopathic medicine7 deadBilaspur
Next
Story

Not established yet that N440K COVID-19 variant is very virulent: Andhra Health Department

Must Watch

PT13M35S

Hearing in the Supreme Court on Delhi Oxygen crisis, center describes Delhi govt's demand as 'unreasonable'