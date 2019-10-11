7 dead as bus mows down sleeping pilgrims in UP's Bulandshahr

New Delhi: Seven people - four women and three children of a family - were mowed down by a speeding bus in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh early on Friday.

The victims, who were on a pilgrimage, were sleeping on the roadside when the bus crushed them.

They hailed from Hathras and were returning from Naraura Ghat after taking a dip in the Ganga. As per reports, the bus was returning with pilgrims from Vaishno Devi.

The driver fled the spot after the accident. A police investigation is currently underway. All bodies have been sent for post mortem.

(With IANS inputs)