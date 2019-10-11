close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Road accident

7 dead as bus mows down sleeping pilgrims in UP's Bulandshahr

The victims, who were on a pilgrimage, were sleeping on the roadside when the bus crushed them.

7 dead as bus mows down sleeping pilgrims in UP&#039;s Bulandshahr
Representational image

New Delhi: Seven people - four women and three children of a family - were mowed down by a speeding bus in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh early on Friday. 

The victims, who were on a pilgrimage, were sleeping on the roadside when the bus crushed them.

They hailed from Hathras and were returning from Naraura Ghat after taking a dip in the Ganga. As per reports, the bus was returning with pilgrims from Vaishno Devi.

Live TV

The driver fled the spot after the accident. A police investigation is currently underway. All bodies have been sent for post mortem.

(With IANS inputs)

Tags:
Road accidentpeople mowed downaccidentbulandshahr accident
Next
Story

Navy, Coast Guard deploy warships for security ahead of PM Modi-President Xi Jinping meeting in Mahabalipuram

Must Watch

PT3M12S

Top 25 News: Watch top 25 news stories of the day