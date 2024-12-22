7 Indians Among Around 200 Injured In Deadly Car Attack At German Christmas Market, Government Condemns 

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) condemned the car attack at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, which caused the death of five lives and more than 200 people injured.

"We condemn the horrific and senseless attack at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany. Several precious lives have been lost, and many have been injured. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims," the MEA said in the press released.

The statement confirmed that the Indian Mission is in touch with the injured Indian nationals in Germany and offering them all available support.

"Our Mission is in contact with Indians who are injured, as well as their families, and rendering all possible assistance," the statement read.

This shocking attack occurred on Friday evening when a car deliberately ploughed into a crowd at the bustling market, causing widespread devastation. According to reports, seven Indians have been injured in the deadly car-ramming attack in the eastern German city of Magdeburg and the Indian embassy in Berlin is providing them all possible assistance, official sources said on Saturday night.

Three out of seven injured Indians have been discharged from hospital, the Indian government sources said.

A 50-year-old man drove his car into a crowd at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Saxony-Anhalt, killing at least five people, including a nine-year-old, and injuring nearly 200 others, according to German authorities.

