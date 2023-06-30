trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2629007
VISAKHAPATNAM EXPLOSION

7 Injured In Reactor Blast At Pharma Unit In Visakhapatnam

The fire broke out after a reactor exploded at Sahithi Pharma Private Limited. Fire fighting personnel with three fire tenders were trying to extinguish the fire.

Last Updated: Jun 30, 2023, 03:49 PM IST|Source: IANS

New Delhi: Seven workers were injured in a blast and a huge fire that broke out at a pharma unit at Special Economic Zone at Atchutapuram in Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh on Friday. The fire broke out after a reactor exploded at Sahithi Pharma Private Limited. Fire fighting personnel with three fire tenders were trying to extinguish the fire.

The blast and fire sent panic among workers in the unit. Seven workers were injured. The condition of four of them is stated to be critical. Thick smoke engulfed the surroundings of the Pharma unit.

Superintendent of Police Murali Krishna said 35 workers were on duty at the time of the incident. While 28 workers ran out to safety, seven sustained injuries.

The SP said efforts were on to bring the fire under control. He said it may take two hours for the fire to be doused. The injured were shifted to hospital.

Ramesh (45) of Bhubaneswar was among those critically injured Satti Babu (35), Nuki Naidu (40) and Tirupati (40), hailing from different parts of Anakapalli district were also critically injured.

The other injured were identified as Raju Babu, Apa Rao and P. Santosh Kumar.

