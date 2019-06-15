7 persons, including 4 sanitation workers, die of suffocation cleaning Gujarat hotel drain

Vadodara: Seven people, including four sanitation workers, allegedly died of suffocation while cleaning a closed septic tank of a hotel in Dabhoi town of Vadodara district in Gujarat on Saturday.

The incident occurred at a hotel in Dabhoi's Fartikui village where three hotel staff and four sanitation workers choked to death due to an alleged gas leak in the septic tank in which they had entered.

The manager of the hotel fled from the spot after the incident. A case has been registered in this regard and the dead bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

The local police have launched a search to nab the hotel manager.

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.