7 Reasons Why The New WagonR Is The Best Hatchback For You! The New WagonR comes with power-packed features that makes it Dil Se Strong

When you’re buying a car for your family, you obviously ensure it checks all the boxes for safety, comfort, mileage, and overall strength capacity. And what better option than the new WagonR, the powerful hatchback that not only checks all the above boxes but is designed to reflect your inner strength and strong personality; i.e. Dil Se Strong!

Retaining its position as the highest selling passenger car for the financial year 2021-22, the WagonR has over 27 lakh strong customer base. Plus, with a fuel economy of 23.56 km/l, WagonR is an ideal choice for those prioritising fuel efficiency.

Here’s what makes the new WagonR a great choice for a reliable and popular passenger car:

Power-packed performance

The new WagonR comes with the all-new Advanced K-series engines. Depending on your needs, you can choose between the 1 litre and 1.2 litre options. Both engines offer great fuel economy and performance.

Strong on character

The new WagonR's robust and sturdy design makes it one of the tallest and strikingly attractive cars on the road. This along with its strong personality makes sure you both don’t go unnoticed while going on long drives and weekend getaways. It will ensure that you'll enjoy every minute behind the wheel.

Great comfort with killer looks

The new WagonR exudes confidence with its strong and tall build that gives you an unparalleled amount of head room. Plus, it comes with brand-new features including advanced K-series Engines, stylish dual-tone exteriors, dynamic alloy wheels, to name a few. It also comes with Melange fabric for interior seating and dual tone colours so that you have a blend of comfort and variety.

Safety first

The brand-new WagonR has ABS with EBD, dual front airbags, and in-built strong HEARTECT Platform that comes with impact absorbing structure, so you have a great time driving smoothly on roads or through hills without worrying about your and your loved ones’ safety.

Advanced technology

The all-new WagonR comes with the revolutionary Auto Gear Shift that seamlessly blends comfort and safety with advanced technology. What’s more, it comes with Smartplay Studio with Smartphone Navigation, four speakers, and Smartplay Dock System so that you can get the best of both worlds: a smooth drive and great music.

Eco-Friendly, Advanced CNG Technology

The new WagonR comes with powerful S-CNG technology that has two impressive variants: LXI and VXI CNG. Thanks to its sophisticated components, the new WagonR CNG kit is leak proof and ensures a longer engine lifespan. Additionally, its top-of-the-line features include dual interdependent ECUs with Intelligent Injection System for unparalleled acceleration and a smooth driving experience; plus massive total tank capacity of up to 60L (water equivalent).

Incredible Mileage

The new WagonR gives you the choice to opt from two petrol engines and one CNG engine. The petrol engines are 998cc and 1197cc, while the CNG engine is 998cc. You can also opt for either manual or automatic transmission. Fuel economy figures include up to 25.19 km/l for petrol, and 34.05 km/kg for CNG. So rest assured, you get the best deal on mileage and performance.

Conclusion

The new WagonR is the best hatchback for you and your family that is not only spacious and comfortable, but also offers you quality and durability. It comes with great advanced and technological features that make it perfect for everyday use and a perfect option for driving through urban areas, highways, and even rural areas.

So if you're looking for a reliable car that not only offers you smooth and safe drive but also the option to enjoy great music in style, the Dil Se Strong WagonR is definitely the car for you!

Click here to get started!

As certified by Test Agency Under Rule 115 (G) of Central Motor Vehicles Rules 1989.

All Variants are BS VI (Including OBD – II) complaint.

(Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.)