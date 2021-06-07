हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Pune Fire

18 workers dead in fire at Pune factory, dozen missing, 8 firetenders on spot

As soon as the fire department was alerted, at least 3-4 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flame. According to initial reports, 15-20 workers, including a few women, were said to be trapped inside the building when the fire broke out. 

18 workers dead in fire at Pune factory, dozen missing, 8 firetenders on spot
ANI Photo

New Delhi: At least 12 bodies were recovered and a dozen others remain missing after a fire broke out out at a chemical company located in an industrial area in the Pune district on Monday (June 7), officials said.

According to the officials from the fire department of PMRDA (Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority), at least eight fire tenders were sent to the plant of SVS Aqua Technologies in the Pirangut MIDC area in Mulshi tehsil to douse the flames. "According to company officials, at least17 of their workers were missing after the blaze broke out. We have so far recovered five bodies and a search for other employees is underway," said Devendra Potphode, chief fire officer, PMRDA Fire Services.

He said the firm is into manufacturing, supply and export of air, water and surface treatment chemicals.

Pune fire

Pune chemical factory fire

 
(Fire at Pune chemical plant claims at least 15 lives: ANI photo)

 

A team of rescue workers is also present at the spot and the building wall is being broken with JCB machine to rescue the trapped people. In the preliminary investigation, short circuit is said to be the cause of the fire. According to reports, the fire is said to have taken place at around 4:30 pm on Monday. 

According to ANI, the fire has been brought under the control. "A search for the missing people is underway," a fire department official told the news agency. 

