News Wrap

Coal Mines

70 labourers trapped in West Bengal's Asansol coal mines rescued after 15 hours

The workers went inside the mines at around 11 pm and were scheduled to come out at 7 am as per there shift timings. They were not able to come out because the lift stopped working due to the low pressure created inside.

70 labourers trapped in West Bengal&#039;s Asansol coal mines rescued after 15 hours
Representational Image

Asansol: Around 70 workers who got trapped in the East Paras coal mines, in Asansol on Saturday were rescued after 15 hours.

According to information, the workers went inside the mines at around 11 pm and were scheduled to come out at 7 am as per there shift timings.

It's reported that due to the low air pressure inside the mines the lifts stopped working and therefore the workers were unable to come out. The situation created a highly tensed environment among the labourers. The family members of the trapped workers were also worried about listening to the news.  

Live TV

Lastly, the Eastern Coalfield Limited authority took charge of the situation and started the lift with the help of steam through which the workers were pulled out after 15 hours-long operation.

The trapped workers are now demanding strict action against the officers who are held responsible for this situation. The entire labourers of the Paras coal mines went on strike after the incident.

 

Coal Mineslabourers trappedWest Bengal coal minesAsansol
