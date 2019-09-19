70-year-old submits petition to marry PV Sindhu, says will 'kidnap her if wedding doesn't happen'

New Delhi: In a bizarre incident, a 70-year-old man named Malaisamy in Ramanathapuram in Tamil Nadu has submitted a petition seeking to marry ace shuttler PV Sindhu. He has even stated that he would abduct and marry Sindhu if proper arrangements for the wedding are not made.

The incident took place during the weekly meetings organised by the district collector where the people convey their grievances to the official.

In a widely-circulated video, the septuagenarian is heard saying, "I am the central government and the state government. I am the high court judge and I am a dictator. I am one of the richest in the world."

In the petition submitted by Malaisamy, he also attached photos of himself with the 24-year-old shuttler, insisting on his wedding to her.

The man further claimed that he was born on April 4, 2004, which makes him just 15-years-old.