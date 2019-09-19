close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
PV Sindhu

70-year-old submits petition to marry PV Sindhu, says will 'kidnap her if wedding doesn't happen'

The man stated that he would abduct and marry PV Sindhu if proper arrangements for the wedding are not made.

70-year-old submits petition to marry PV Sindhu, says will &#039;kidnap her if wedding doesn&#039;t happen&#039;

New Delhi: In a bizarre incident, a 70-year-old man named Malaisamy in Ramanathapuram in Tamil Nadu has submitted a petition seeking to marry ace shuttler PV Sindhu. He has even stated that he would abduct and marry Sindhu if proper arrangements for the wedding are not made. 

The incident took place during the weekly meetings organised by the district collector where the people convey their grievances to the official. 

In a widely-circulated video, the septuagenarian is heard saying, "I am the central government and the state government. I am the high court judge and I am a dictator. I am one of the richest in the world."

Live TV

In the petition submitted by Malaisamy, he also attached photos of himself with the 24-year-old shuttler, insisting on his wedding to her. 

The man further claimed that he was born on April 4, 2004, which makes him just 15-years-old.

Tags:
PV Sindhuman wants to marry PV sindhu
Next
Story

Air Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria to be the next Indian Air Force chief

Must Watch

PT7M28S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, 19th September 2019