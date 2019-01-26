हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Chandigarh

70th Republic Day celebrated in Punjab, Haryana

In Chandigarh, the Republic Day function was held at the Sector 17 Parade Ground.

70th Republic Day celebrated in Punjab, Haryana

Chandigarh: Braving the winter chill, the 70th Republic Day was celebrated across Punjab and Haryana on Saturday with enthusiasm. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh unfurled the national flag in Patiala and took salute from the marching contingents.

He highlighted the steps taken by the government for the welfare of the people. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar hoisted the tricolour at a function at the Bhim Sports Complex in Bhiwani, around 300 km from here.

Despite the early morning chill and minimum temperatures ranging from 4 to 8 degrees Celsius, people and students turned out in big numbers at various official and other functions across Punjab and Haryana to witness the impressive parade and cultural functions.

In Chandigarh, the Republic Day function was held at the Sector 17 Parade Ground.

Tags:
ChandigarhHarayana70th Republic Day70th Republic Day celebration
Next
Story

Yellowish orange turban this year for PM Narendra Modi at Republic Day event

Must Watch

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's wife reaches Rajghat

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close