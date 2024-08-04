72 Killed In Anti-Government Protests Accross Bangladesh, PM Hasina Labels Protesters As 'Terrorists'

A series of violent confrontations erupted in Bangladesh on Sunday between demonstrators calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and supporters of the ruling party. The protests, part of a non-cooperation movement against a government employment quota system, turned deadly with at least 72 fatalities, including 14 police officers, and numerous injuries reported. The violence began in the morning during a protest organized by Students Against Discrimination, who demand the government's resignation. They were met with resistance from Awami League, Chhatra League, and Jubo League supporters.

The leading Bengali newspaper Prothom Alo has reported that the clashes have resulted in 72 deaths nationwide. The police headquarters confirmed the death of 14 officers, with 13 at Sirajganj's Enayetpur police station and one at Comilla's Elliotganj.

In response to the escalating violence, the Home Ministry has declared an indefinite nationwide curfew starting at 6 pm on Sunday. Additionally, a government directive has led to the suspension of Meta platforms including Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram, alongside a shutdown of 4G mobile internet services.

Prime Minister Hasina has condemned the protestors, labeling them as terrorists rather than students, and has urged the public to firmly counteract their actions. A security meeting was convened by Hasina at Ganabhaban, attended by military and security leaders, as the unrest spread to more regions.

In light of the ongoing violent protests across the nation, the government has declared a three-day general holiday for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. According to the paper, at least five people were slain in Feni, out of which 22 were identified.

These people included 13 police officers in Sirajganj, four in Kishoreganj, four in Dhaka, four in Bogura, three in Munshiganj, four in Magura, three in Bhola, four in Rangpur, three in Pabna, four in Sylhet, three in Cumilla, one in Joypurhat, one in Habiganj, and one in Barisal. A clash between supporters of the ruling party and protesters in Narsingdi resulted in the deaths of six Awami League leaders and activists and the injuries of several others, as reported by the paper.

Protesters in the capital took four people's bodies from the Dhaka Medical College Hospital. The protesters carried the four victims' bodies to the Central Shaheed Minar and chanted anti-government slogans, according to reports.

According to Dhaka Medical College Hospital sources, 56 people with bullet injuries were transported to the hospital from Shahbagh, Shanir Akhra, Nayabazar, Dhanmondi, Science Laboratory, Paltan, Press Club, and Munshigan.