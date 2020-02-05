73% drop in martyrdom of security force personnel in Jammu and Kashmir since abrogation of Article 370: MoS for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Kishan Reddy, on Wednesday, said that incidents of the martyrdom of security force personnel have come down by 73 per cent in Jammu and Kashmir since Article 370, 35A and other constitutional ambiguities were effectively removed on August 5-6, 2019. After the abrogation of Article 370, the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was reorganised into two union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and the Ladakh.

Reddy stated in a written reply to a question regarding the martyrdom of jawans after the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A, in Rajya Sabha.

Laying down a comparison, Reddy said that while 82 security personnel were martyred during the period of 173 days from February 13-August 4, 2019, 22 security force personnel were martyred during the similar period of 173 days from August 5, 2019, till January 24, 2020.

Giving a written reply to another related question regarding compensation to the kins of civilians killed in terrorist attacks, Reddy said that the Jammu and Kashmir government has reported that since August 5, 2019, 32 terrorists have been killed, 10 terrorists have been arrested and 19 civilians have lost their lives in terrorist attacks or during action against terrorist.

An ex-gratia of Rs 1 lakh is paid to the NoKs of civilians killed in terrorism-related violence under the existing scheme of Jammu and Kashmir government. In addition, Rs 5 lakh is given under the scheme Central Scheme for Assistance to Civilian Victims/Family of Victims of Terrorist /Communal/ LWE Violence and Cross Border Firing and Mine/IED Blasts on the Indian Territory, the Minister stated.