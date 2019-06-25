733 terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir in last three years, says MHA

A total of 733 terrorists have been killed in Jammu and Kashmir over the last three years, said the Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday. According to Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy, 113 terrorists have been killed in 2019 till June 16. Another 257 terrorists were killed in 2018, 213 terrorists were killed in 2017 and 150 terrorists were killed in 2016, said Reddy in Lok Sabha.

According to Reddy, security forces are proactively engaging with terrorists as per the policy of the government of zero tolerance towards terrorism, resulting in neutralisation of a large number of terrorists and causalities to security forces.

"The government has adopted a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism. Security forces are taking effective and continuous action in countering terrorism. This has resulted in a corresponding change in the number of such incidents, including casualties. Security forces are also keeping a close watch on persons who attempt to provide support to terrorists and initiate action against them," said Reddy.

In order to combat activities of terrorists, several steps have been taken including strengthening the operational grid, enhancing coordination amongst security agencies, effective retaliation of terror acts, etc. The government has implemented a number of measures to mainstream the youth, including providing employment opportunities, sports and cultural activities and youth exchange programme.

Also, during the period from 2016-2018, a total of 253 security personnel were martyred--82 in 2016, 80 in 2017 and 91 in 2018.

In addition to this, a total of 614 incidents took place in the state in 2018 in which 39 civilians were killed; 342 incidents in 2017 in which 40 civilians were killed and 322 incidents in 2016 in which 15 civilians were killed.