हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi

74,000 COVID-19 cases in Delhi but situation under control: Arvind Kejriwal

The Delhi CM said that a total of 2,400 people have died so far in Delhi. There are 26,000 active cases out of which 6,000 people are in hospitals.

74,000 COVID-19 cases in Delhi but situation under control: Arvind Kejriwal
File Photo

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital is high but the situation is under control and there is no need to worry.

Addressing a press conference here Kejriwal said, "Number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi is high but the situation is under control and there is no need to worry. We`ve increased testing by three times but positive cases have increased by around 3000 per day only. Out of the total 74,000 COVID-19 patients which Delhi reported so far, 45,000 people have recovered."

He said that a total of 2,400 people have died so far in Delhi. There are 26,000 active cases out of which 6,000 people are in hospitals.

"There are 26,000 active cases in Delhi out of which 6,000 people are in hospitals. The rest of the patients are at their respective home and are getting treated. A total of 2,400 people have died due to the virus in the nation`s capital so far," he said.

"In the last one week, the number of beds occupied has been around 6,000 despite almost 3,000 new cases daily as they do not require hospitalisation. COVID-19 cases in Delhi are mild and most of them don`t require hospitalisation. Right now, we have over 13,500 beds ready," added Kejriwal.

The Chief Minister said that the government has sanctioned fund to increase beds in a hospital situated in Burari. "I think we will need ICU beds in future. So we are working on that. We held a cabinet meeting in which we have sanctioned funds for the increase of 400 beds in a hospital in Burari," he said."We have arranged around 3,500 beds in hotels," added Kejriwal.

Tags:
DelhiArvind KejriwalCOVID-19CoronaviruslockdownAnil Baijal
Next
Story

2-week lockdown in Guwahati from June 29; all grocery shops, vegetable vendors to remain shut
  • 4,90,401Confirmed
  • 15,301Deaths

Full coverage

  • 96,09,844Confirmed
  • 4,89,318Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT13M6S

Around 18-20 thousand corona tests daily in Delhi, patients number rises due to increase in test: Delhi CM Kejriwal