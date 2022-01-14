75% of those who died of COVID-19 in Delhi were unvaccinated: Satyendra Jain

New Delhi: Underscoring the significance of vaccination, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Friday (January 14) said that 75% of those who died of COVID-19 in the national capital were not vaccinated against the coronavirus.

“75% of patients who died due to COVID-19 in Delhi were unvaccinated,” PTI quoted Jain as saying.

About the current trend of COVID cases in Delhi, Jain said that the city is expected to report less than 25,000 new virus cases on Friday adding that more than 13,000 (88%) hospital beds are vacant in Delhi for any future exigencies.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Thursday reported 28,867 COVID-19 cases, the sharpest single-day spike since the pandemic began, and 31 deaths, while the positivity rate surged to 29.21 per cent, according to the health department data.

Delhi's previous biggest daily jump of 28,395 cases was recorded on April 20 last year.

A day before on Wednesday, Delhi had reported 27,561 COVID cases and 40 deaths.

"In view of the surge in the number of Covid-19 cases in Delhi, it is hereby directed that routine/elective surgeries shall be suspended in LNH and GTB Hospitals of GNCTD, till further orders," an order issued on January 11 said.

According to the Delhi Corona app, the LNJP Hospital has 750 designated oxygen beds for COVID patients and 154 of these are occupied.