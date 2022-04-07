हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

75 years after Independence, this Jammu & Kashmir village gets electricity

Earlier, the only source of light during the evening, in the village was candles and oil lamps, which gradually became a part of their day-to-day life. The villagers seem overjoyed as their long-pending demand for getting proper electricity has finally been fulfilled. 

75 years after Independence, this Jammu &amp; Kashmir village gets electricity
Pic courtesy: Pixabay

New Delhi: After 75 years of Independence, the village Saddal of Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur got freedom from darkness by getting electricity for the first time on Wednesday, under the Central Government's 'Untied Grants Scheme'. As the houses have got electrified, natives of this village turned hopeful for a better future for their children. 

Earlier, the only source of light during the evening, in the village was candles and oil lamps, which gradually became a part of their day-to-day life. The villagers seem overjoyed as their long-pending demand for getting proper electricity has finally been fulfilled. 

For the success of this mission, villagers gave credit to the three Tier system of the Panchayati Raj Act which was recently implemented in Jammu and Kashmir. The children are grateful to the central government, Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory Administration, Udhampur Administration, and the Power Department for fulfilling their long-pending demand.

"Now we read comfortably without any problem," said a student. Earlier, due to the absence of electricity, we had to read lighting oil lamps, which used to make the task more tedious," said Pyar Singh, a class VIII (8) student. "Previous generations could not witness the miracle of electricity. Today we are thankful that the department that has provided us electricity after such a long wait," 72-year Badrinath said.

Executive Engineer (XEN), Power Development Department (PDD) Udhampur Javed Hussian Akhtar while talking to ANI said, "Uncovered Village Saddal in Panchayat Kultyar of Panchari could get fully electrified with the directions of Government of India only and had cost Rs 10.28 lakh (10,28,000)."

"As per the directions of the government and Deputy Commissioner, nearly 25 houses in the village have been benefitted after the installation of a 25KVA transformer," Akhtar added. It has been a historic feat achieved by the Power sector in the district. The village comes under ward number 5 of Panchayat Halqa Kultyar Bala in the Panchari tehsil of the Udhampur. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Jammu and Kashmirelectricity in villagePower departmentSaddal
Next
Story

Bihar MLC Polls: Counting of votes underway, JD (U) bags first seat

Must Watch

PT3M36S

Ground Report From Bucha: Crimea reaches ZEE NEWS