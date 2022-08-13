Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is being celebrated across the country to mark the 75th anniversary of independence. 'Har Ghar Tiranga' program has also been organized at every house. In Bokaro, Jharkhand, a social worker has decided to create a world record by making a three kilometer long national flag. Tricolor flag is being manufactured with 35 hundred meters of cloth has been used to make this flag. 4 artisans are working day and night to make the tricolor. Two artisans are doing the work of printing in it. This flag will be ready by August 13.

On August 14, a three kilometer national flag yatra will be taken out from ITI More of Chas, Bokaro. Social worker Sanjeev Kumar, who is making this tricolor, said that a bigger tricolor than this has never been guarded nor was the tricolor yatra taken out before today. They claim that this tricolor of about 3.5 kilometers will be recorded in the Guinness Book of World Records.

Sanjeev Singh told that earlier a 2500 meter long national flag was made in Egypt. Now this tricolor is being made of 3500 meters, which will be a new record. Hundreds of people will participate in the tricolor yatra on August 14. Let us inform that a 3-km long tricolor flag is being made in Pindrajora village of Chas block, where rural girls and women are engaged in making the flag.