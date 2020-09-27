76% of new COVID-19 recovery cases reported from 10 States, UTs: Union Health Ministry

New Delhi: A total of 92,043 new COVID-19 recoveries have been reported in the last 24 hours in the country, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. The Ministry informed that 76 per cent of the new recovered cases are from 10 States and Union Territories.

"As many as 92,043 new recoveries have been reported in the last 24 hours in the country. 76 per cent of the new recovered cases are found in 10 States and UTs," said the Ministry.

Maharashtra has contributed more than 23,000 COVID-19 recoveries, followed by Andhra Pradesh with more than 9,000 cases. While 77 per cent of the newly reported cases were from 10 States and UTs.

Maharashtra continues to lead this tally and contributed more than 20,000 cases followed by Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh with more than 8,000 and 7,000 cases respectively.

Live TV

A total of 88,600 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours in the country. While the 10 States/UTs account for 77 per cent of the new confirmed cases, the Ministry added.

There have been 1,124 deaths in the past 24 hours and 38 per cent of these deaths were reported from Maharashtra with 430 deaths. With 86 and 85 deaths respectively, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu followed the State.

"The 10 States/UTs account for 84% of the deaths in the last 24 hours due to COVID," as per the Ministry.

According to the Ministry, India`s COVID count reached 59,92,533 including 9,56,402 active cases, 49,41,628 cured, discharged or migrated and 94,503 deaths as of Sunday.