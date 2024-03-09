NewsIndia
GREATER NOIDA

76 Students Hospitalized After Food Poisoning In Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida

Confirming the food poisoning incident, Greater Noida police said "the admitted students are undergoing treatment and are out of danger."

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Mar 09, 2024, 02:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Over 76 students from Aryan Residency and Lloyd Hostel in the Knowledge Park police station area of Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida wer hoespitalized after suffering from food poisoning.. news agency ANI quoted police as saying. They are receiving treatment and are safe. 

This is a developing story.

 

