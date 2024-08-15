Advertisement
From UCC, B'desh Unrest To Surgical Strikes: Key Highlights From PM's Independence Day Speech

PM Modi also addressed the nation from Red Fort and spoke about several issues.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Aug 15, 2024, 11:12 AM IST|Source: Bureau
From UCC, B'desh Unrest To Surgical Strikes: Key Highlights From PM's Independence Day Speech Image: PTI

On the occasion of the 78th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag today, Thursday at Red Fort in the national capital, for the 11th consecutive time. PM Modi also addressed the nation from Red Fort and spoke about several issues like 'one nation one election',Women's Safety,  Education System, Natural Disaster, Bangladesi Hindus and other.

Key Highlights of Modi's 78th Independence Day Speech

- Viksit Bharat 2047:PM Modi stressed the importance of India becoming a developed nation by 2047, calling on citizens to unite in pursuit of this goal.

- Women's Safety: Prime Minister said that its the needed to publicize punishments for crimes against women to instill fear of consequences among perpetrators.

- Talking about medical seats Prime Minister said the creation of 75,000 new medical seats in the next five years.

-PM Modi also took an unequivocal pitch for a uniform civil code in the country, assert that a "secular civil code" in place of the existing "communal" one is the need of the hour.

 

 

